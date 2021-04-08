Local hospitals prepare to vaccinate the general public

The general public will soon be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide, and local hospitals are preparing for the expected rush.

Staff from local hospitals say since entering Phase 1B there’s been a slight decrease in vaccination appointments. However, they’re expecting an increase on April 19th when all adults become eligible.

One official from AHN Saint Vincent Hospital says they are beginning to schedule clinics for those shots.

“We opened up our scheduling through the remainder of April. Using the scheduling tool, it will prompt individuals based on the category that we’re in that it’s their turn to schedule,” said Stephen Henderson, Director of Pharmacy, AHN Saint Vincent.