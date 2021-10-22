Local infectious disease physician weighs in on mixing COVID-19 booster shots

The CDC has released new information on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Health officials on Thursday endorsed the flexibility of “mixing and matching” the extra dose. This means you can get the Moderna or Pfizer booster shot regardless of what COVID-19 shot you first received.

A local infectious disease physician says this is a a step in the right direction because of the positive data being collected surrounding mixing and matching booster shots.

“There has been data accumulating over the last six months that giving a different booster dose, or even just a second dose, compared to the first dose, has been associated with better antibody levels, better immune response,” said Howard Nadworny, infectious disease physician, St. Vincent Hospital.

However, there are still restrictions on who qualifies for a booster shot.

The CDC recommends booster shots for certain groups:

Individuals who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are eligible to get a booster, if:

It’s been at least six months since your initial series of two doses, and you are one of the following: Age 65+, Age 18+ and reside in a long-term care setting, Age 18+ and have an underlying medical condition, or Age 18+ and work or live in a high-risk setting.

Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine are eligible to get a booster, if: It’s been at least two months since their initial dose.



Anyone with questions on getting vaccinated is encouraged to talk to their doctor or healthcare professionals.

“These vaccines remain our best strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “If you are fully vaccinated you still have protection. Getting a booster dose will increase your level of defense. If you have family and friends who are not yet vaccinated, please encourage them to talk to their doctor and consider getting vaccinated now.”

Visit www.vaccines.gov or yourerie.com/health/coronavirus/your-local-vaccine-hq/ to find a vaccine provider near you.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists