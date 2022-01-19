Local laundromat holds vaccine clinic to help community get vaccinated

UPMC Hamot teamed up with a local laundromat to help get shots in the arms of people in the community.

The Launderie Room hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday morning where first, second and booster doses of the vaccine were available. Anyone who received a vaccine at the clinic got a $20 gift card to the laundromat.

The owners reached out to UPMC Hamot to host this clinic as a way to make the vaccines more accessible to the community.

“Our laundromat is a great location for that, we’re right on State Street. We thought our customers and people who live nearby, if they had trouble getting to a doctor’s office or like a Rite Aid, they could just come here,” said Angela Magee, co-owner, The Launderie Room.

