Local laundromat holds vaccine clinic to help community get vaccinated

UPMC Hamot teamed up with a local laundromat to help get shots in the arms of people in the community.
The Launderie Room hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday morning where first, second and booster doses of the vaccine were available.
Anyone who received a vaccine at the clinic got a $20 gift card to the laundromat.
The owners reached out to UPMC Hamot to host this clinic as a way to make the vaccines more accessible to the community.
“Our laundromat is a great location for that, we’re right on State Street. We thought our customers and people who live nearby, if they had trouble getting to a doctor’s office or like a Rite Aid, they could just come here,” said Angela Magee, co-owner, The Launderie Room.
Upcoming vaccination clinics:
- Jan. 20, Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center
- Jan. 24, Monday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center
- Saturday, Jan. 22 — UPMC Hamot and the African American Concerned Clergy are holding a health and covid-19 clinic at the Morning Star Baptist Church starting at 11 a.m.
- Thursday, January 20 , from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — AHN Saint Vincent, in conjunction with the Erie County Health Department and the Minority Community Investment Coalition, will present a COVID vaccine clinic at the John E. Horan Garden Apartments at 730 Tacoma Road. Moderna, and Pfizer, J&J will be offered at the clinic.