Local medical experts speak out about the low vaccination rate in Erie County

With more than 580 deaths reported in Erie County since the start of the pandemic, 40% of the eligible population remains unvaccinated.

We spoke to medical experts about the number of COVID related deaths and how vaccinations are protecting people from getting sick.

One local hospital reported about 80% of their patients who have died from COVID were unvaccinated.

Saint Vincent Hospital representatives shared information about the effect of the county vaccination status since the Delta variant surge in cases.

Experts at Saint Vincent Hospital reported from July 1st to November 9th that 26 people under the age of 70 have died from COVID-19 compared to the one vaccinated patient who died of COVID under 70.

Twenty seven unvaccinated patients over the age of 70 have died from COVID compared to eight vaccinated patients over the age of 70.

The state reported that the COVID vaccination rates are under 60%.

Experts said that this low rate is causing more people to contract and die from the virus.

One medical expert from UPMC Hamot said that the number of COVID patients is putting a strain on UPMC staff with more than 80% of the COVID patients being unvaccinated.

“There’s a lot of COVID right now. There’s a lot of saturation of COVID. We’re seeing very high positive percentages in terms of the people getting tested. Over 30% within our UPMC network are positive with COVID with respiratory symptoms very high. So again stay home if you are sick,” said Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

Local medical experts say that employers enforcing the federal vaccine mandate would help cause the numbers of cases and deaths to decrease.

