Local school district announces plans to vaccinate staff as early as next week

Educators across Pennsylvania will start receiving vaccines as soon as next week.

Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, along other officials, explained Pennsylvania’s allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a news conference Thursday.

The Department of Health, Department of Education, and other agencies, are working together to start vaccine clinics between March 10th and 13th.

The Erie School District’s Superintendent says 1,000 members of the faculty and staff will be vaccinated when it becomes available.

“This is very exciting news for us. It’s another layer of protection for our teachers as we continue to return students to in-person instruction. We were notified yesterday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be made available to our teachers as soon next Wednesday,” said Brian Polito, superintendent, Erie’s Public Schools.

Polito says he believes some Erie School District staff members could receive the vaccine by the end of next week.