Meadville Medical Center holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic at former Peebles Department Store

Meadville Medical Center once again held their COVID-19 vaccine clinic, but this time at the former Peebles Department Store in the Park Avenue Plaza.

According to the hospital officials, the major advantages of moving the location is that the staff will be able to give out more vaccinations.

The hospital is currently giving out vaccinations to people who are under the Phase 1A guidelines from the PA Department of Health.

Meadville Medical Center is currently using the Pfizer two dose vaccine for it’s clinics.

“So far it’s been a great turnout. Everything has gone very smooth, great access and parking. Most people have been in and out within 25 minutes. So it’s going very well,” said Philip Pandolph, President and CEO of Meadville Medical Center.