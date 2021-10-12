Millcreek Supervisors approve changes to employee COVID-19 protocols

The Millcreek Township Supervisors made changes to employee COVID-19 protocols during their Tuesday morning meeting.

Any employee who is vaccinated and exposed to a positive case will be required to mask up or quarantine at home until they show a negative test.

If the employee chooses to quarantine at home, they will have to use unpaid time off or accrued sick time.

“Just keeping up with the latest developments. As time has gone on, we have made adjustments to the policies here involving our employees, so it was just bringing things up to current standard,” said Daniel Ouellet, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Three police officer positions were also approved at the meeting. They will be sworn in pending successful background checks.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists