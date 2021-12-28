Minority Community Investment Coalition discusses importance of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines and vaccinations for pregnant women

The Minority Community Investment Coalition, also known as MCIC, held their press conference on December 28th to discuss pediatric vaccinations in the community.

The importance of the vaccines in youth was the main topic, but an expert also weighed in on the importance of vaccines in pregnant women.

The MCIC is focusing on the youth in Erie with hopes of contributing to the potential end of the pandemic in the future.

A partner of the MCIC mentioned the importance of vaccines as well as for pregnant women.

The Minority Community Investment Coalition is planning to tackle the lack of vaccinations in the community.

The main focus of the organization is the youth in Erie due to the lack of vaccinations within the youth.

“It’s widely established that vaccinations are the way towards some semblance of getting COVID-19 under control. So we appeal to everyone in the community particularly hesitant population today, and we’re doubling down on outreach to youth and trying to get more youth vaccinated,” said Gary Horton, Executive Director for Urban Erie Community Development.

The first step of their outreach begins with a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic.;

“The emphasis for the vaccine pediatric vaccine clinic on Thursday is just that. Taking it to the youth where they live in public housing developments. At the same time, we’ll be providing booster shots, second shot, first shot for anyone that would like to be vaccinated,” said Horton.;

Along with discussing the importance of vaccination in the youth, a local OGBYN told us that it shares the same importance for pregnant women.

“We’re recommending that pregnant women get immunized as quickly as possible as well as and if they have been immunized before that they get their booster, and also that children be immunized if they qualify within the age range,” said Dr. Andrea Jeffress, MD, OBGYN.

The pediatric vaccine clinic will be held on Thursday December 28th at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for ages five and up with boosters available for anyone 16 and up.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

No registration, health insurance, or ID is required, but remember to bring your vaccination cards.