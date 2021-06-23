Minority Community Investment Coalition sees a lot of vaccination hesitancy within the minority population

The battle is not over with the silent killer.

The Minority Community Investment Coalition sees a lot of vaccination hesitancy within the black, brown and Latino population.

The organization oversees the COVID vaccination program for community neighborhood centers.

Could this mean that there is still an increase demand for community neighborhood centers?

Community Leaders aren’t prepared to say it’s a slow down with the demand for vaccines. Instead, community leaders are saying there is still more to do to get the black, brown, and Latino community vaccinated.

We’re getting closer as a country to President Joe Biden’s plan in reaching at least 70% of heard immunity, but there are still people in areas like the 16501 which some say is the poorest zip code in the nation who still have vaccination hesitancy.

“It’s on us to overcome the culture, language, age barriers, and distrust that people have, so we’re willing to be flexible and to adjust and you know work with the healthcare system,” said Gary Horton, Founder of MCIC.

Horton said that the organization has connections to LECOM, St. Vincent, and UPMC Hamot to connect others to the vaccine.

Horton said that COVID is still lingering around especially with the new Delta variant. Horton believes many people who are not vaccinated should worry.

Community leaders said there are still misconceptions about the vaccine.

“I think it has a lot to do with the opening up of our city and our state. They’re not seeing the urgency that they had prior to that where I have to get vaccinated because XYZ,” said James Sherrod, President of MCIC.

“I think the hesitancy/urgency is real. So you know what we’re trying to do is figure out ways to make sure those who are hesitant can get the information,” said Shantel Hillard, Co-Founder of MCIC.

All three said that they have gone door to door to educate the population on trusting the facts and getting the vaccination.

These leaders however have also tried to understand the hesitancy if it’s the culture, age, fear, or even distrust.

The Booker T. Washington Center, Martin Luther King Center, and Quality of Life Center still provide COVID testing. These centers however say that they now see low numbers of people getting tested.

All three leaders say that they hope many people can find the trust in the information that has been given. They also said that they can direct you to where to go to get vaccinated.

