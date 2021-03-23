More doses of vaccine could mean the state could reach Phase 1B in April

More doses of vaccine could mean an earlier transfer to Phase 1B by the beginning of April.

Hospitals across the commonwealth met with the state Department of Health in hopes of enhancing the vaccine roll out.

The hospitals are expected to receive two trays of vaccines per week, adding up to approximately 2,300 doses.

As early as April, Erie County could move into Phase 1B which would include fire, EMS, police and grocery store workers.

“We’re expanding out the dates in which people can schedule. Now that we know that we’re gonna be receiving consistent vaccine on a weekly basis, we’re able to schedule out further, so I think that’s obviously helping as well,” said Jason Chenault, Director of Emergency Services, UPMC Hamot.