Morning Star Baptist Church teams up with UPMC Hamot for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Morning Star Baptist Church and UPMC Hamot teamed up to maximize their efforts in helping reduce the amount of COVID-19 cases.

“Don’t hesitate to vaccinate” was the theme of the vaccination clinic that was held at Morning Star Baptist Church on January 22nd.

The clinic offered all vaccine doses, pediatric vaccines, and other health services.

The church officials recalled that their area was a main target of the virus.

“The 03 area is supposed to be a hot bed for people that are capable of getting the virus, but we’re trying to get as many people in the community vaccinated as possible,” said Beary Clark, Chairman of Deacon Board for Morning Star Baptist Church.

The church will hold another COVID-19 vaccine clinic in three weeks.