Morning Star Baptist Church to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

On January 22nd, the Morning Star Baptist Church will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

This clinic will be located at the church which is located at 327 East 23rd Street.

COVID-19 vaccines will be given from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all doses including first, second, and boosters will be available.

The clinic is open to the public and includes pediatric vaccinations as well.

For more information on this clinic you can head to their website or call (814) 454-4309.