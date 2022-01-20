Need vaccinated? Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening in Erie Thursday

As the COVID-19 numbers in our region remain high, two vaccine clinics are scheduled to take place Thursday to help curb the spread of the virus.

Fontaine Glenn was live with more.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro is hosting a vaccine clinic Thursday morning beginning at 9 a.m. at his District Office. CDC study shows prior COVID-19 infection and vaccines protected against delta variant Rep. Bizzarro teamed up with LECOM to host the vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. until noon Thursday, Jan. 20. The clinic will be held at his Millcreek office located at 1101 Peninsula Drive, Suite 213.

The clinic is free and open to the public. Anyone 18 or older can get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those between the ages of 5 and 11 can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine currently approved for that age group.

Another vaccine clinic happening Thursday — Allegheny Health Network is teaming up with the Erie County Health Department and the Minority Community Investment Coalition to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

That clinic will be held at the John E. Horan Garden Apartments at 730 Tacoma Road. Moderna, Pfizer, and J & J, in adult and pediatric doses, will be available.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Both clinics are free and open to any who is eligible.