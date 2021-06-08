The new Pfizer vaccine trial will include at least 40 Erie children.

Pfizer reached out to AHN in Erie County to be one of the 100 locations involved in the trial across the United States.

The kids involved will range in ages twelve years old and under.

A pediatrician at Allegheny Health Network involved in the trial said that hopefully we can have all the kids vaccinated soon and make a difference.

“We are the only one in AHN in the community that is doing it. There are about 40 kids for each site being enrolled. So over 4,000 children in the United States in the 2-12 age range,” said Anne Zomcik, Pediatrician, MD, Allegheny Health Network.

The trial will continue for two years.