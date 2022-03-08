A recent report on COVID-19 deaths in our area is renewing debate over the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

Doctors who have studied the numbers however, say not so fast.

The report of raw data stated that of 15 deaths reported from COVID-19, 10 of them are from vaccinated patients.

Doctors tell us that those numbers are up to six months old and don’t tell the full story.

“The vast majority of deaths in people under the age of 60 were in unvaccinated people. So the round number that you see doesn’t really reflect the total number of people who have died from COVID in any of the surges that we’ve seen. So it’s misleading,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, MD, Infectious Disease Expert.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you go back 30 days, 74% of COVID cases are in unvaccinated patients.