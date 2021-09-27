New York residents react to vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

A looming mandate has reached its deadline for all healthcare workers in the State of New York.

Starting September 27th, proof of at least one shot is required in order to work in any healthcare organization.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the requirement in August, and now enforcement will fall on the shoulders of current Governor Kathy Hochul.

Here is the reaction over the deadline and how some residents feel about the move.

Healthcare workers were required to be vaccinated by September 27th as it was the deadline from the announcement by former Governor Cuomo.

However, some residents in New York have their own thoughts about this.

September 27th is the deadline for all healthcare workers including staff at nursing homes, adult care, and other congregate settings to be vaccinated against COVID-19. People in Jamestown, New York have their own thoughts.

“Don’t think they should force that on anybody, but I think you are crazy if you don’t get the shot,” said Pete Hofert, New York Resident.

In part of a statement from UPMC Chautauqua Hospital in Jamestown, New York stated:

“UPMC follows all current governmental requirements and will continue its COVID-19 vaccine advocacy and outreach efforts and make vaccines easily and readily available for all.”

In part of a statement from AHN Westfield Memorial Hospital, they will fully comply with the New York State mandate, but in a statement:

“We expect full compliance with the mandate among those who choose to work for AHN in New York and who don’t meet criteria for exemptions.”

Even though the COVID-19 vaccine is a requirement for healthcare workers in the state of New York, some said that they shouldn’t have to suffer the consequences.

“You know you are between a rock and a hard place. You know it’s a no win situation. If you want to work you got to do it. It’s your choice,” said Hofert.

“No, no I don’t think anyone should lose their job over it honestly,” said Laurel Hale, New York Resident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists