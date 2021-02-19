North East resident speaks about vaccine frustrations

State health officials say contacting your primary care doctor about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine will not get you vaccinated unless they are registered with the state as a vaccine provider.

North East resident Lee Green is 75 with a heart condition, COPD and diabetes. Green says since December he has been trying to schedule an appointment, reaching out to his primary care doctor, local pharmacies and hospitals to no avail.

Green, who is designated 1A, says it’s been frustrating to feel like he has no voice.

“Everybody says there’s plenty of shots, but then you look online and there are no shots. You get through all the process just to have them tell you ‘no were not taking any appointments now’ and that’s very, very frustrating,” said Lee Green, North East resident.