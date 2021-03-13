Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for teachers and staff who are in Erie, Warren, and Crawford Counties

The Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 held their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for teachers and staff today who are in Erie, Warren, and Crawford Counties.

Teachers and education employees are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

For one sixth grade teacher, he said that he’s been waiting for this for a long time.

“My students remind me each day why I want to be a teacher,” said Nicholas Woll, Americorps Member and Iroquois Elementary School Teacher.

Nicholas Woll, a teacher at Iroquois Elementary, has been waiting a long time for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“With the uncertainty and insecurity that we have felt with the past year or so, now it’s nice to have some kind of solid foundation we can move forward with,” said Woll.

Now Woll feels safer for both his family and his students.

“My students drive me each day to come back to school and help them as much as I can,” said Woll.

One superintendent said that everyone is excited to get the vaccine.

“In Harborcreek we are at about 85% of our employees being vaccinated by next Thursday,” said Kelly Hess, Superintendent of Harborcreek School District.

Now that teachers and staff members have access to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, some said that this will bring a sense of normalcy.

“This is just another mitigation effort that we have in place to get back to some kind of normalcy back in our schools,” said Hess.

Woll is hoping to get some kind of normalcy back for his students.

“They help me to see that teachers make a big difference in any way that we really can,” said Woll.

The clinics will be held at the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 from the first clinic that started today until March 18th. These clinics are by appointment only with no walk-ins.