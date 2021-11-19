Northwestern School District temporarily moving to virtual learning

Northwestern School District is moving to virtual learning temporarily due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

The school district announced on its Facebook page Thursday evening that schools in the district will move to virtual learning starting Friday, Nov. 19th.

All extracurricular activities are canceled and will resume Saturday. Students will return to in-person classes on Nov. 30th.

