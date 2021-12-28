Pa. Dept. of Health: 73.9 percent of residents 18 and older fully vaccinated

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued their weekly COVID-19 update.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 27, 73.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, click HERE to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction; Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction:

279,989 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 146,007 booster doses administered in the past week. 23,348 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

31.1 percent decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely due to the Christmas holiday.

Over the past 7 days Monday, Dec. 20 – Sunday, Dec. 26:

The daily average number of cases was 9,979.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27 was 0.4 percent lower than on Dec. 20. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

There have been 273 reported deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25.

“Regardless of your vaccination status, it is still important to get tested if you have symptoms or have possibly been exposed,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “I commend those Pennsylvanians who are taking precautions to get tested to protect their families and loved ones. This relatively simple step can help protect you and your loved ones if you take the appropriate steps when you test positive.”

To see the COVID-19 dashboard, click HERE. To see the vaccine dashboard, click HERE.

For more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click HERE.