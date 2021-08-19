Pa. ranked 5th for total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 64.5% of Pa. adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,451 new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 1,259,775.  

The department is also reporting 22 new deaths statewide, for a total of 28,040 deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.  

There are currently 1,307 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 338 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here. 

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 6 – Aug. 12 stood at 6.0%. 

Vaccine highlights 

Federal data representing all 67 counties:  

  •  According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 18, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.  
  • According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 64.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: 

  • Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker. 
  • Vaccine providers have administered 11,953,835 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, Aug. 19.  
  • 5,851,819 people are fully vaccinated; with 23,409 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.  

The health department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required.

For the protection of themselves and others, those who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. 

CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission

There are 172,741 people  who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.  

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,912 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,779 cases among employees, for a total of 88,691. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,538 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. 

Approximately 29,835 of total cases have been among health care workers. 

To date, 5,043,174 people have tested negative in Pa.

  • All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.  
  • commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258. 
  • Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information. 
  • The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week. 
  • Frequently asked questions can be found here.  

