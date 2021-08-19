Pa. ranked 5th for total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 64.5% of Pa. adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,451 new positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the total to 1,259,775.

The department is also reporting 22 new deaths statewide, for a total of 28,040 deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are currently 1,307 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 338 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 6 – Aug. 12 stood at 6.0%.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 18, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 64.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,953,835 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, Aug. 19.

5,851,819 people are fully vaccinated; with 23,409 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The health department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required.

For the protection of themselves and others, those who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

There are 172,741 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,912 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,779 cases among employees, for a total of 88,691. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,538 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 29,835 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 5,043,174 people have tested negative in Pa.

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

