PA reports 1,257 new cases of COVID-19; 49.4% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,257 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,190,102.

The department is also reporting 54 new deaths, for a total of 26,925 deaths statewide.

There are 1,427 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 stood at 5.3%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 19, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 55% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 19, 49.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 19, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,876,905 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, May 19.

4,294,480 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 62,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,643,875 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,938,355 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated through May 22: 300,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 9,876,905 doses total through May 19: First/single doses: 5,938,355 administered Second doses: 3,938,550 administered



In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,498 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,205 cases among employees, for a total of 86,703.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,230 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. (Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.)

Approximately 28,440 of our total cases are among health care workers.

There are 159,519 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

To date, 4,532,317 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.