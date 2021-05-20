PA reports 1,430 new cases of COVID-19; 50% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,430 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,191,532.

The department is also reporting 40 new deaths, for a total of 26,965 deaths statewide.

There are 1,353 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 stood at 5.3%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 20, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 55.4% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 20, 50% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 20, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,969,849 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, May 20.

4,346,446 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 65,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,637,837 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,984,283 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated through May 22: 300,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 9,969,849 doses total through May 20: First/single doses: 5,984,283 administered Second doses: 3,985,566 administered



There are 159,973 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

To date, 4,538,360 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.