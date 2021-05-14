PA reports 1,643 new cases of COVID-19; 47.3% adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,643 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. May 14, bringing the statewide total to 1,182,922.

The department is also reporting 27 new deaths, for a statewide total of 26,724 deaths.

There are 1,652 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 390 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 stood at 6.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 14, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 54 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks 9 th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 14, 47.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 14, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,534,664 total vaccine doses as of Friday, May 14.

4,091,982 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 84,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,689,579 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,781,561 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 9,556,320 doses will have been allocated through May 15: 320,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, the department has administered 9,534,664 doses total through May 15: First/single doses: 5,781,561administered Second doses: 3,753,103 administered



To date, 4,501,828 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.