PA reports 1,823 new cases of COVID-19; 50.5% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,823 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,193,355

The department is also reporting 25 new deaths, for a total of 26,990 deaths statewide.

There are 1,309 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 310 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 stood at 5.3%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 21, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 55.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 21, 50.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 21, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,066,220 total vaccine doses as of Friday, May 21.

4,399,578 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 66,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,632,238 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,031,816 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,154,160 doses will have been allocated through May 22: 300,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 10,066,220 doses total through May 21: First/single doses: 6,031,816 administered Second doses: 4,034,404 administered



In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,564 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,283 cases among employees, for a total of 86,847..

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,245 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. (The number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.)

Approximately 28,547 of our total cases are among health care workers.

There are 160,310 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

To date, 4,548,782 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.