PA reports 2,179 new cases of COVID-19; 46.2% of adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,179 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. May 12, bringing the statewide total to 1,179,251.

The department is also reporting 52 new deaths, for a total of 26,659 deaths.

There are 1,751 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 406 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 stood at 6.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 12, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 53.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 12, 46.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 12, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,381,098 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, May 12.

3,998,209 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 66,900 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,715,619 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,713,828 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 9,556,320 doses will have been allocated through May 15: 320,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 9,381,098 doses total through May 12: First/single doses: 5,713,828 administered Second doses: 3,667,270 administered



To date, 4,483,950 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.