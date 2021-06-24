PA reports 221 new COVID-19 cases; 59.2% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today is reporting 221 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,041.

The department is also reporting 15 new deaths, for a total of 27,627 deaths statewide.

There are 394 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 87 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.1% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24, 59.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.7% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, June 24 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,516,917 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, June 24.

5,296,957 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 24,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,358,453 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,655,410 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, the department has administered 11,516,917 doses total through June 24: First/single doses: 6,655,410 administered Second doses: 4,861,507 administered



There are 163,348 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 72,017 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,537 cases among employees, for a total of 87,554.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,353 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 28,990 of our total cases are among health care workers.

To date, 4,736,387 people have tested negative in PA.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated with one of the three safe and effective vaccines available to provide the best layer of protection.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

