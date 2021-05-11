PA reports 2,385 new cases of COVID-19; 45.6% of adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,385 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. May 11, bringing the statewide total to 1,177,072.

The department is also reporting 57 new deaths, for a total of 26,607 deaths statewide.

There are 1,798 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 406 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

COVID-19 cases are rising in 0-to-49-year-olds as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to present in May 2021:

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases to date in May 0-4 1.7% 3.1% 5-12 4% 8% 13-18 6.3% 11% 19-24 10.5% 11.9% 25-49 37.5% 38.1% 50-64 22.4% 18.7% 65 and older 17.7% 9.4%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 stood at 6.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 52.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, 45.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 11, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,300,680 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, May 11.

3,939,478 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 67,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,748,289 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,687,767 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 9,556,320 doses will have been allocated through May 15: 320,320 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 9,300,680 doses total through May 11: First/single doses: 5,687,767 administered Second doses: 3,612,913 administered



To date, 4,476,217 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.