PA reports 2,476 new cases of COVID-19; 51.2% of population has received first dose

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,476 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,166,692. (One lab is still getting caught up with backlogged data and another lab submitted just over 100 test results dating back to more than a month ago.)

The department is also reporting 57 new deaths, for a total of 26,447 deaths statewide.

There are 2,131 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 467 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 – April 29 stood at 7.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 6, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 51.2% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 6, 42.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 6, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 8,939,043 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, May 6.

3,710,362 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 81,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,825,025 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,535,387 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,938,480 doses will have been allocated through May 8: 323,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 288,320 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, the department has administered 8,939,043 doses total through May 6: First/single doses: 5,535,387 administered Second doses: 3,403,656 administered



To date, 4,438,842 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.