PA reports 2,564 new cases of COVID-19; nearly 2.5 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,564 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. March 2, bringing the statewide total to 935,834.
The department is also reporting 74 new deaths, for a statewide total of 24,100 deaths.
There are 1,715 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,100 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 19 – February 25 stood at 6.3%.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
- This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6:
- 336,870 first doses will have been allocated this week.
- 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, the department has administered 2,483,631 doses total through March 1:
- First doses, 79 percent (1,720,898 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)
- Second doses, 50 percent (762,733 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)
To date, 3,898,167 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.