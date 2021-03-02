PA reports 2,564 new cases of COVID-19; nearly 2.5 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,564 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. March 2, bringing the statewide total to 935,834.

The department is also reporting 74 new deaths, for a statewide total of 24,100 deaths.

There are 1,715 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,100 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 19 – February 25 stood at 6.3%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6: 336,870 first doses will have been allocated this week. 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, the department has administered 2,483,631 doses total through March 1: First doses, 79 percent (1,720,898 administered of 2,172,935 allocated) Second doses, 50 percent (762,733 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)



To date, 3,898,167 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.