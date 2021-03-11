PA reports 2,652 new cases of COVID-19; more than 3.2 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,652 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 958,382.

The department is also reporting 51 new deaths, for a statewide total of 24,490 deaths.

There are 1,513 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 326 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 26 – March 4 stood at 5.7%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13: 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, the department has administered 3,243,472 doses total through March 10: First/single doses, 90 percent (2,178,312 administered of 2,427,085 allocated) Second doses, 61 percent (1,065,160 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)



To date, 3,971,674 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.