PA reports 2,986 new cases of COVID-19; 43.4% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,986 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,169,678. (One lab is still getting caught up with backlogged data and another lab submitted just over 100 test results dating back to more than a month ago.)

The department is also reporting 47 new deaths, for a total of 26,494 deaths statewide.

There are 2,047 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 448 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 – April 29 stood at 7.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 7, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 51.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 7, 43.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, May 7, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 9,041,237 total vaccine doses as of Friday, May 7.

3,774,492 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 79,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,803,617 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,578,109 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,938,480 doses will have been allocated through May 8: 323,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 288,320 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 9,041,237 doses total through May 7: First/single doses: 5,578,109 administered Second doses: 3,463,128 administered



To date, 4,449,653 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.