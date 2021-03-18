PA reports 3,126 new cases of COVID-19; more than 3.9 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,126 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. March 18, bringing the statewide total to 976,847.

The department is also reporting 17 new deaths, for a total of 24,706 deaths.

There are 1,500 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 284 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

An analysis of CDC data on the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 of population over the past week (through March 17), puts Pennsylvania second in the nation behind only New Mexico.

More than 3.9 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.

More than 1.3 million people are fully vaccinated – with a seven-day moving average of more than 82,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20: 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, the department has administered 3,931,546 doses total through March 17: First/single doses, 95 percent (2,559,813 administered of 2,705,155 allocated) Second doses, 64 percent (1,281,068 administered of 1,994,405 allocated)



Pennsylvania – 24% first doses; 12% fully vaccinated

New York – 23% first doses; 11% fully vaccinated

Illinois – 23% first doses; 13% fully vaccinated

North Carolina – 22% first doses; 13% fully vaccinated

California – 22% first doses; 11% fully vaccinated

Ohio – 21% first doses; 13% fully vaccinated

Michigan – 22% first doses; 12% fully vaccinated

Florida – 21% first doses; 12% fully vaccinated

Texas – 20% first doses: 10% fully vaccinated

To date, 4,027,348 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.