PA reports 3,133 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 50.6% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,133 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,161,619.

The department is also reporting 58 new deaths, for a statewide total of 26,334 deaths.

There are 2,151 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 484 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 – April 29 stood at 7.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 4, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 50.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,754,703 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, May 4.

3,592,845 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,863,243 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,456,088 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,938,480 doses will have been allocated through May 8: 323,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 288,320 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, the department has administered 8,754,703 doses total through May 4: First/single doses: 5,456,088 administered Second doses: 3,298,615 administered



To date, 4,422,407 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.