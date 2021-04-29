PA reports 3,322 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 48.5% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,322 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. April 28, bringing the statewide total to 1,146,398.

The department is also reporting 50 new deaths, for a statewide total of 26,179 deaths.

There are 2,447 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 539 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 stood at 8.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 29, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 48.5% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 29, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,330,129 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, April 29.

3,349,820 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 93,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,907,763 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,257,583 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 8,330,129 doses total through April 29: First/single doses: 5,257,583 administered Second doses: 3,072,546 administered



To date, 4,382,980 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.