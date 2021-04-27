PA reports 3,333 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 47.7% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,333 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. April 27, bringing the statewide total to 1,139,390.

The department is also reporting 84 new deaths, for a total of 26,072 deaths statewide.

There are 2,495 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 517 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 stood at 8.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, April 27, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 47.7% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, April 27, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,130,899 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, April 27.

3,239,152 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 94,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,925,582 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,164,734 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 8,130,899 doses total through April 27: First/single doses: 5,164,734 administered Second doses: 2,966,165 administered



To date, 4,364,133 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.