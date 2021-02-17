PA reports 3,413 new cases of COVID-19; more than 1.7 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,413 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 902,650.

The department is also reporting 193 new deaths, for a statewide total of 23,319 deaths.

There are 2,356 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 491 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20: 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,749,949 doses total through February 16: First doses, 82 percent (1,313,538 administered of 1,610,175 allocated) Second doses, 38 percent (436,411 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)



To date, 3,791,021 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.