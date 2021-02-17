PA reports 3,413 new cases of COVID-19; more than 1.7 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,413 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 902,650.
The department is also reporting 193 new deaths, for a statewide total of 23,319 deaths.
There are 2,356 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 491 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September. Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
- This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20:
- 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week.
- 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,749,949 doses total through February 16:
- First doses, 82 percent (1,313,538 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)
- Second doses, 38 percent (436,411 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)
To date, 3,791,021 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.