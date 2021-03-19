PA reports 3,455 new cases of COVID-19; more than 1.4 million people fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,455 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 980,302.

The department is also reporting 35 new deaths, for a statewide total of 24,741 deaths.

There are 1,486 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 287 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

Vaccine providers have administered 4,043,398 total vaccine doses as of Friday, March 19 – 2,699,008 first/single doses and 1,344,373 second doses.

1,428,867 people are fully vaccinated, an increase of 309,869 over last week’s total; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,270,141 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Combining those fully vaccinated and those who have received one dose only to date means 2,699,008 have received at least one dose of vaccination.

24.1% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of vaccine.

More than 1.4 million people aged 65 and older having received at least one vaccine.



This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20: 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, the department has administered 4,043,398 doses total through March 18: First doses/Single doses, 100 percent (2,699,008 of 2,705,155) Second doses (as applicable*): 67 percent (1,344,373 of 1,994,405)



To date, 4,036,426 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.