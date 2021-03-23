PA reports 3,515 new positive cases of COVID-19; more than 4.4 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,515 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 991,950.

The department is also reporting 39 new deaths, for a statewide total of 24,828 deaths.

There are 1,577 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 335 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the decrease in hospitalized patients has stalled.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Vaccine providers have administered 4,416,744 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, March 23.

1,567,116 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 85,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

2,955,988 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27: 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 5,235,140 doses allocated through March 27, the department has administered 4,416,744 doses total through March 22: First/single doses, 99 percent (2,955,988 administered of 2,986,765 allocated) Second doses, 65 percent (1,460,735 administered of 2,248,375 allocated)



To date, 4,065,819 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.