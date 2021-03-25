PA reports 3,623 new cases of COVID-19 — more than 1.6 million people fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,623 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,000,240.

The department is also reporting 41 new deaths, for a statewide total of 24,917 deaths.

There are 1,652 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 351 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase again.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Vaccine providers have administered 4,614,946 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, March 24.

1,624,654 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 85,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,474,731 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,099,385 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27: 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 4,614,946 doses total through March 24: First/single doses: 3,099,385 administered Second doses: 1,515,536 administered



To date, 4,084,343 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.