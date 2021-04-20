PA reports 4,577 new positive cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 43.4% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,577 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. April 20, bringing the statewide total to 1,113,868.

The department is also reporting 77 new deaths, for a statewide total of 25,767 deaths.

There are 2,705 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 561 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 – April 15 stood at 9.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, April 20, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 43.4% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, April 20, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 7,254,446 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, April 20.

2,828,907 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 97,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,865,467 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,694,374 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,752,500 doses will have been allocated through April 24: 304,120 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 7,254,446 doses total through April 20: First/single doses: 4,694,374 administered Second doses: 2,560,072 administered



To date, 4,302,330 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.