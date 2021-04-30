PA reports 4,607 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 49% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,607 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,151,005. (A lab submitted just under 300 test results dating back to December 2020. Also, another lab submitted a large file of test results that were collected within the last three days.)

The department is also reporting 39 new deaths, for a statewide total of of 26,218 deaths.

There are 2,318 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 522 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 stood at 8.6%.

COVID-19 Update (as of 4/30/21 at 12:00 am): • 4,607 additional positive cases of COVID-19 • 1,151,005 total cases… Posted by Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday, April 30, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 30, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 49% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 30, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 8,468,033 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 30.

3,420,864 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 92,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,907,758 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

5,328,622 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 8,326,640 doses will have been allocated through May 1: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 276,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 8,468,033 doses total through April 30: First/single doses: 5,328,622 administered Second doses: 3,139,411 administered



To date, 4,392,676 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.