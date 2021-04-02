PA reports 4,656 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 32.4% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,656 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m., April 2, bringing the statewide total to 1,033,406.

The department is also reporting 28 new deaths, for a total of 25,148 deaths.

There are 2,127 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 435 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 – March 25 stood at 7.6%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 2, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 32.4% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 13 th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 2, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 5,433,298 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 2.

1,924,837 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 88,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,708,338 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,633,175 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3: 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 5,433,298 doses total through April 2: First/single doses: 3,633,175 administered Second doses: 1,800,123 administered



To date, 4,151,199 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.