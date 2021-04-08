PA reports 4,746 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 35.4% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,746 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. April 8, bringing the statewide total to 1,059,044.

The department is also reporting 42 new deaths, for a statewide total of 25,327 deaths.

There are 2,425 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 484 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,000 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 – April 1 stood at 9.4%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 8, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.4% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 14th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 7, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 5,905,787 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, April 8.

2,125,826 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,810,828 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,936,654 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 6,580,640 doses will have been allocated through April 10: 442,310 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 5,905,787 doses total through April 8: First/single doses: 3,936,654 administered Second doses: 1,969,133 administered



To date, 4,200,316 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.