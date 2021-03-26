PA reports 4,927 new cases of COVID-19– more than 4.7 million vaccinations administered

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,927 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,005,167.

The department is also reporting 36 new deaths, for a statewide total of 24,953 deaths

There are 1,717 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 358 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase again.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 – March 18 stood at 6.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Vaccine providers have administered 4,728,527 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, March 25.

1,660,232 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 84,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,519,321 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,179,553 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,235,140 doses will have been allocated through March 27: 281,010 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 253,970 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 4,728,527 doses total through March 25: First/single doses: 3,179,553 administered Second doses: 1,548,974 administered



To date, 4,095,101 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.