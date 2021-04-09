PA reports 5,048 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 35.6% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,048 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 12 a.m. April 9, bringing the statewide total to 1,064,092.

The department is also reporting 35 new deaths, for a statewide total of 25,362 deaths.

There are 2,451 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 517 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,000 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 – April 1 stood at 9.4%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 9, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.6% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 19th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 6,055,844 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 9.

2,208,680 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,808,365 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,017,045 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 6,580,640 doses will have been allocated through April 10: 442,310 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 6,055,844 doses total through April 9: First/single doses: 4,017,045 administered Second doses: 2,038,799 administered



To date, 4,210,112 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.