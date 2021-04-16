PA reports 5,650 new cases of COVID-19; first doses of vaccine to 41.3% of population

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,650 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,098,502.

The department is also reporting 56 new deaths, for a statewide total of 25,622 deaths.

There are 2,577 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 572 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 – April 8 stood at 9.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, April 16, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 41.3% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers have administered 6,885,169 total vaccine doses as of Friday, April 16.

2,637,654 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 103,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,877,275 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

4,514,929 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,180,370 doses will have been allocated through April 17: 296,620 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 303,110 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 6,885,169 doses total through April 16: First/single doses: 4,514,929 administered Second doses: 2,370,240 administered



To date, 4,271,431 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.