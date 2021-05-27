Pa reports 941 new cases of COVID-19; 52.7% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 941 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,199,536.

The department is also reporting 40 new deaths, for a total of 27,163 deaths statewide.

There are 1,172 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 296 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 – May 20 stood at 4.5%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 27, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 57.3% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 26, 52.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 70% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, May 26, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,385,967 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, May 27.

4,589,247 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 58,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,589,315 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,178,562 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 10,749,200 doses will have been allocated through May 29: 297,520 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 297,520 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 10,385,967 doses total through May 27: First/single doses: 6,178,562 administered Second doses: 4,207,405 administered



There are 161,473 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,697 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,369 cases among employees, for a total of 87,066.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,270 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. (The number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.)

Approximately 28,677 of our total cases are among health care workers.

To date, 4,583,887 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

