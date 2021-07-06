PA reports four-day total of 574 new COVID-19 cases; 60.5% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a four-day total of 574 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,213,135.

The department is also reporting 13 new deaths, bringing the total to 27,708 deaths statewide.

There are 293 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 53 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The department urges Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required. For the protection of themselves and others, those who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 25 – July 1 stood at 1.1%.

Vaccine highlights

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,759,994 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, July 6. First/single doses: 6,760,882 administered Second doses: 4,999,112 administered



5,446,961 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 14,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,313,921 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

There are 163,618 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,070 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,558 cases among employees, for a total of 87,628.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,358 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 29,038 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 4,790,260 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: