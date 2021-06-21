PA reports four-day total of 744 new COVID-19 cases; 58.9% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a four-day total of 744 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,210,469.

Between 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 17 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 20, there were 24 new deaths reported, for a total of 27,570 deaths statewide.

There are 441 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 99 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to date on June 21, 2021:

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases through June 21 0-4 1.7% 3.8% 5-12 4.0% 6.1% 13-18 6.3% 7.9% 19-24 10.5% 11.0% 25-49 37.5% 39.2% 50-64 22.4% 19.2% 65 and older 17.7% 12.7%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 18, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 61.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday morning, June 20, 58.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.5% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday morning, June 20 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,436,528 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 21.

5,248,430 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 28,215 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,370,772 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,619,202 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, the department has administered 11,436,528 doses total through June 20: First/single doses: 6,619,202 administered Second doses: 4,820,585 administered



There are 163,261 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,957 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,523 cases among employees, for a total of 87,480.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,341 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 28,963 of our total cases are among health care workers.

To date, 4,719,185 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians:

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

The Unite Against COVID Weekly Update is a round-up of news you can use and answers to your most pressing vaccine questions – delivered directly to your inbox every week.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated with one of the three safe and effective vaccines available to provide the best layer of protection.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

